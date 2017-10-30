Featured
Repairs begin on one of Barrie's worst roads
Road paving begins on Morrow Road in Barrie, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Sean Grech/ CTV Barrie)
Paving has started on one of Barrie’s worst roads.
Crews were out with construction equipment on Monday morning along a portion of Morrow Road.
The City of Barrie says this is a move that is needed to improve the short-term quality of the road.
Work on Morrow Road was supposed to begin last year, but a problem with the contractor delayed the city's plan.
In the spring, culvert and sewer construction will take place. This work will take several months to complete.