Renewed appeal for information on suspicious man who allegedly approached girl
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 12:14PM EDT
Police want to speak with anyone who may have seen a man approach a girl last month in Orillia.
On April 10, the man allegedly approached the 12-year-old girl in the area of Gill and Oxford Street. The OPP say the man said something inappropriate to the girl.
The man is described as being in his 20s, having white skin, a thin build, and light brown unkempt hair. He was last seen wearing black clothing with a black hat with red writing on it.
The OPP are asking that people living in this neighbourhood keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.
