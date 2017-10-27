

Adam Ward and Mike Walker, CTV Barrie





They talked almost daily, like most mothers and daughters do. Sometimes they were just short conversations; a way to touch base and check in with one another.

So when Jaimee Lee Miller suddenly stopped answering her mother, she knew something was wrong.

“I texted her, ‘Hello, how are you?’ She texted back and said, ‘I'm fine.” That was the last time I heard from her,” Murray recounted.

The last time Maureen Murray heard from Miller was on Thanksgiving in 2015. Murray never talked to her daughter again.

In March 2016, Miller’s body was found by someone walking in the Simcoe County Forest in Midhurst. The OPP ruled her death a homicide.

Flowers and a cross now mark the spot where her body was found.

More than two years after the 31 year old went missing, Murray and her family remain in the dark. The cause of death has never been released and no suspect has been identified.

"Without answers, I still have a hard time processing and accepting it was a homicide."

Months before her disappearance, Miller’s life took a drastic turn. The mother of three was living on and off the streets of Barrie. Murray says her daughter had a history of alcohol and drug addiction.

"I think after her third child she was overwhelmed and I don't know if she was struggling with mental health. She needed to escape. I think she started doing drugs again. We were all just waiting for her to come home."

"I don't know if she owed money or got into a fight, but I have a hard time believing that somebody hated her enough to do it."

Those are questions investigators are still trying to figure out.

“We’re calling on people who live on the streets, suffer from mental health that may know something about individuals Jamiee Lee was dealing with. Someone who may have seen her in her last days,” Barrie police Sgt. Glen Furlong says. ”This is somebody's daughter sister and mother and they deserve answers.”

Murray has been left with no other choice but to plead for help. Her family is at a crossroad and won’t be able to move forward until Miller’s case is solved.

"I can't imagine how hard it is to live with knowing something that you can be responsible for bringing a resolution," she says.

A $50,000 reward has been issued for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction.