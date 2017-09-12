It could still be months before a Simcoe County transit service is up and running.

The county's new transit system was to start rolling out this fall, but the start has now been delayed until late summer 2018.

The county says more work needs to be done on licencing, as well as practical items like building bus shelters and buying buses.

“They have a long delivery time six to 18 months depending on the size of the bus and there are not that many bus manufacturers out there so they do take a while to get,” says Debbie Korolnek, a spokesperson for the county.

Every hour there is a bus that runs between Collingwood and Wasaga Beach. For many it’s a vital link between the two communities.

“Recently unable to drive because of medical reasons, that’s the only way to get around,” says Brad Doucette, Wasaga Beach resident.

The County's new service will include five new routes including:

Alliston to Bradford

Barrie to Orillia

Collingwood to Barrie through Wasaga Beach

Midland to Barrie

Midland to Orillia

The route between Midland and Barrie will be the first to start next summer.

The county has already budgeted the $1.5 million needed to get transit system up and running.

One way fairs are expected be about $7.