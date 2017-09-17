

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Almont 800 people laced up for the Terry Fox run in Barrie this morning at Centennial Park.

Families celebrated at the finish line after completing the 5 or 10 kilometre run. The event has been happening in Barrie for 37 years, and this one far surpassed fundraising expectations.

Event organizer Patrick Scott tells CTV Barrie that $122,000 in donations have already been counted, with more still coming in. It’s a new record for the Barrie chapter of the race, beating the previous record of $114,000.

Almost 800 people participated in the race, many of whom are cancer survivors themselves.

“I’m a survivor, and I lost my uncle almost six month ago to lung cancer as well, that’s why I’m running and want to help; it’s the reason I’m alive right now”, says Mehrnaz Ahmadi.

Michael McDougall, Chairman of the Terry Fox Run Barrie, says it’s clear Terry’s spirit is still very much a part of the event. “As a cancer survivor, I can’t say enough about this. You look around and you see Terry’s message everywhere. It’s about helping others, that’s why everyone is here”, McDougall says.

All funds go to the Terry Fox Foundation, in support of cancer research.