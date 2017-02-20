Featured
Record breaking weather weekend in Barrie, Collingwood
The sun is shown in this file photo. (Shutterstock/Maryloo)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 1:21PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 1:34PM EST
The region has set new temperature records thanks to the spring-like weather Ontario received over the weekend.
Barrie and Collingwood set two new records for the warmest Feb. 18 and 19, according to Environment Canada. Even areas around CFB Borden hit new records on Sunday.
|Location
|Saturday New
|Saturday Old
|Sunday New
|Sunday Old
|Barrie
|10.6 C
|2011: 8.8 C
|6 C
|2016: 4.6 C
|Collingwood
|14.8 C
|1997: 12.9 C
|8.9 C
|1997: 8.5 C
|CFB Borden
|N/A
|N/A
|9.4 C
|2016: 5.6 C
|Windsor
|19.1 C
|2011: 12.9 C
|17.9 C
|2016: 14.4 C
However, the records were nothing compared to what other parts of the province were seeing. On Saturday, Windsor hit a new high of 19.1 C, while Sarnia hit 18.9 C.
It's worth noting that Environment Canada has collected temperature records in all these communities for different lengths of time. In Barrie for example, the weather office only has records on file that date back to 2004.
To see a full list of records you can click here.
