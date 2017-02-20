

The region has set new temperature records thanks to the spring-like weather Ontario received over the weekend.

Barrie and Collingwood set two new records for the warmest Feb. 18 and 19, according to Environment Canada. Even areas around CFB Borden hit new records on Sunday.

Location Saturday New Saturday Old Sunday New Sunday Old Barrie 10.6 C 2011: 8.8 C 6 C 2016: 4.6 C Collingwood 14.8 C 1997: 12.9 C 8.9 C 1997: 8.5 C CFB Borden N/A N/A 9.4 C 2016: 5.6 C Windsor 19.1 C 2011: 12.9 C 17.9 C 2016: 14.4 C

However, the records were nothing compared to what other parts of the province were seeing. On Saturday, Windsor hit a new high of 19.1 C, while Sarnia hit 18.9 C.

It's worth noting that Environment Canada has collected temperature records in all these communities for different lengths of time. In Barrie for example, the weather office only has records on file that date back to 2004.

