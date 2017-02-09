

CTV Barrie





Loblaw Co. has expanded a recall of PC Organics brand baby food pouches due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria.

The nationwide recall was prompted after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said a manufacturing error resulted in excess water in the products. This could support the growth of Clostridium Botulinum.

The 32 varieties of strained baby food can be found at retailers across the country.

A list of retailers in Ontario includes: Fortinos, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, valu-mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores.

The CFIA says that food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Nausea, vomiting, fatigue, blurred or double vision, respiratory failure and paralysis are some symptoms that can develop after consuming products with Clostridium botulinum. In some cases it could be fatal.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA says illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of the products have been reported. The agency is verifying that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.

For more information, head to the CFIA’s website.

With files from The Canadian Press.