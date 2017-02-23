

This spring-like weather is a welcome change for many, but it comes with a warning.

Record breaking temperatures are causing the once frozen lakes and rivers to melt across the region. A wet and rainy weekend will only add to this problem.

“It’s a lot earlier than what we expected, but we’ve had a week now of above normal temperatures and we’re quite concerned,” says South Simcoe Police Const. Rich Williamson.

Areas in Simcoe County are forecast to receive up to 20 millimetres of rain, while areas around Parry Sound could get up to 40 millimetres by Saturday night.

In fact, Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for:

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Freezing rain is also possible for Hunstville and Parry Sound.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority warn that water levels will rise and ice jams could happen. However, no major flooding is expected in most areas.

The Town of Innisfil issued a public advisory on Thursday warning about flooding in the Belle Aire Beach area. Flooding is not uncommon in this area and crews are currently running a pump to mitigate it.

Officials say shorelines, river banks and even areas around ditches will be slippery and could be dangerous.

“This water is ice cold and hypothermia can set in quickly and of course a kid can drown in just a few inches of water and we’re seeing several feet in some of these ditches.”

Williamson says parents should have a conversation with their children about the dangers of being around dangerous water conditions.

He also says people should check with ice hut operators before venturing out onto the ice.

“With this melt, the ice on Lake Simcoe is going to get very thin this weekend so what we’re asking people to do is check before they go out.”