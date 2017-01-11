Featured
Rainfall advisory issued as crews continue to restore power for thousands of people
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 11:44AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:55PM EST
Environment Canada says residents should prepare for a soggy Wednesday night.
The weather office is expecting 15 to 25 millimetres of rain to fall by Thursday morning. It’s thanks to a system that is moving up through the central United States.
Rain is expected to start falling on Wednesday evening and tapper off by dawn. Fog patches are also expected to develop overnight, which could result in poor visibility.
Rain could continue on Thursday, but is expected to be light.
A weather advisory is in place for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Caledon
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
At the same time, hydro crews are continuing work to restore power to thousands of people. As of 7 p.m., more than 2,000 Hydro One customers in central Ontario were still without power.
According to Environment Canada, wind gusts hit 91 km/h at CFB Borden and 85 km/h in Lagoon City on Tuesday night. Long Point, Ont. – located east of London – saw gusts as strong as 109 km/h, while Pearson International Airport experienced 102 km/h winds.
At one point on Wednesday, more than 20,000 customers were without power.
You can get updated info on power outages by checking out this Hydro One map.
Photos
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella in freezing rain in this file photo.
A Hydro One power pole can be seen snapped in half near Huntsville, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. (Hydro One/ Twitter)
A hydro crew drives through the Blue Mountains, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Roger Klein/ CTV Barrie)
