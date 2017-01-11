

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada says residents should prepare for a soggy Wednesday night.

The weather office is expecting 15 to 25 millimetres of rain to fall by Thursday morning. It’s thanks to a system that is moving up through the central United States.

Rain is expected to start falling on Wednesday evening and tapper off by dawn. Fog patches are also expected to develop overnight, which could result in poor visibility.

Rain could continue on Thursday, but is expected to be light.

A weather advisory is in place for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Caledon

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

At the same time, hydro crews are continuing work to restore power to thousands of people. As of 7 p.m., more than 2,000 Hydro One customers in central Ontario were still without power.

According to Environment Canada, wind gusts hit 91 km/h at CFB Borden and 85 km/h in Lagoon City on Tuesday night. Long Point, Ont. – located east of London – saw gusts as strong as 109 km/h, while Pearson International Airport experienced 102 km/h winds.

At one point on Wednesday, more than 20,000 customers were without power.

You can get updated info on power outages by checking out this Hydro One map.