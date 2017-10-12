

Rain seems to be an ongoing issue this year for farmers across Simcoe County.

The wet spring delayed seeding and now the rain expected this weekend will delay the harvest more.

"The soy beans, we have about a thousand acres to combine. There’s only about 200 done," says Jim Partridge, president of the Simcoe County Federation of Agriculture.

Partridge needs two straight days of sunshine so his soy beans are dry enough to harvest.

In Alliston, Ken Beattie would typically be done his potato harvest by now. Instead, his bins are only 60 per cent full.

"We’re quite worried about the weekend weather; doesn’t look so good."

More rain in the forecast is bad news for his crop too. The wetter the soil, the more it sticks to the potato, which creates less than ideal storage conditions.

"If we only get a half an inch or so, it won't be too bad, but if we get an inch and a half or two inches, again it's probably anywhere from three to five days.”

As we get closer to winter, fewer daylight hours mean less sunshine to help dry crops, but as always, they say they'll adapt.

"You just got have to roll with the punches and hope things are better next year," says Partridge.