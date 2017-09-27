Work has started on a plan to ease gridlock in Barrie’s south end.

Construction crews ripped up rail tracks along Big Bay Point Road and Fairview Road on Wednesday.

It’s a needed step for the city, as it paves the way for construction of a bridge over Highway 400 at Harvie Road.

“The congestion on Mapleview, which has been caused by the growth of the city, we badly need this infrastructure,” say Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Barrie city council gave initial approval on Monday night to widen and expand Harvie Road, and build the highway crossing.

The city now has to buy the remaining land that’s needed for the build.

“The businesses in this area have been wanting this for quite some time so we're moving as quickly as possible to get this in place,” says Stew Patterson, manager of design and construction for the city.

The rest of the work is expected to start by this time next year. The city hopes to have the bridge built by 2020.