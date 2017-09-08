A 48-year-old Severn Township man is going to prison for his role in a fatal crash on Highway 400.

Gerald Quigley stood quietly on Friday as a judge sentenced him to five years in prison. The judge also handed Quigley an 11 and a half year driving ban.

Quigley was found guilty in a Barrie courtroom of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle earlier this year.

In March of 2014, Quigley was hauling 70,000 pounds of lumber on Highway 400 in Innisfil when he rear-ended a van that went through a guide rail and hit a minivan.

Karron Derbyshire, 51, of Barrie died in the crash.

During the trial, an OPP officer testified the air brakes on Quigley's tractor trailer were "grossly unsafe" and that Quigley did not carry out a required daily inspection on the truck.

The judge said, "the neglect seen here must be strongly denounced.”

Aside from the five year prison term, Quigley will not be allowed to drive again until March 5, 2029. That will be the 15th anniversary of the crash.

Quigley’s lawyer had no comment as he left the courtroom.