Quebec ticket claims Saturday night's $25 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 12:09PM EST
Quebec has another big lottery winner. The $25 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by ticket purchased somewhere in the province.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
Quebecers appear to be on a lottery hot streak.
The winning ticket for the mega $60 million jackpot in the Jan. 6 Lotto Max draw was purchased at a gas station about an hour's drive east of Montreal.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 25 will be $5 million.
