

Staff , CTV Barrie





Two Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle thefts in the Adjala-Tosorontio area.

Provincial police arrested the suspects on January 24 in Caledon.

Police said the three stolen vehicles have been recovered.

The suspects have been charged with theft of motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, theft from motor vehicle and breach of probation.

Police said the two suspects remain in custody and are awaiting a bail hearing.