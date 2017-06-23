

CTV Barrie





The Ontario government is set to take control of a Georgian College conference centre.

The province will take control of the Kempenfelt Conference Centre in the fall after the college ceases operations.

Back in February, officials announced a plan to sell the centre on Lake Simcoe in Innisfil because it was a drain on the college’s budget. All existing bookings will be honoured, and new bookings will still be accepted.

The college originally took control of the centre from the province in 1981.

The province says they can’t comment yet on their plans for the site.