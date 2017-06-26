

Staff , CTV Barrie





The Ontario government announced Monday it’s launching a program to recognize communities that have made progress to be inclusive and accessible for people of all ages.

The new Age-Friendly Community Recognition Program will recognize communities and municipalities that are working to meet the needs of Ontario's growing seniors population by being inclusive, accessible and promoting the health and wellbeing of community members.

The minister of Seniors Affairs Dipika Damerla provided details of the new program at the Barrie Chamber of Commerce. The province is making $1.5 million available to 56 communities for programs that help seniors thrive .

“By recognizing the achievements of age-friendly communities, we’re also promoting opportunities for all communities to enhance the quality of life for their seniors,” said Damerla. “This is about supporting the needs and values of all individuals in the community.”

There are more than two million seniors in Ontario and that number is expected to double in the next 25 years. Currently there are more seniors aged 65 and over than children under the age of 15 across the province.

Nominations for the program will open in the fall. Qualifying communities will also be eligible for endorsements through the federal government and World Health Organization.

The announcement comes as the Barrie Chamber of Commerce looks to set up “Project Lifesaver.’ The program helps monitor and find seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia when they are reported missing.

The chamber is looking to raise $25,000 from local businesses to help create the program.

- With a report from CTV Barrie's Mike Arsalides