Province gives Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare $2.3M to balance budget
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 3:04PM EST
The province is giving Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare a one-time funding payment to help the hospital balance its budget.
MAHC and the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network announced on Friday that the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care would provide $2.3 million.
The money will help the hospital balance its 2016-17 budget. MAHC was facing an operating shortfall.
"We are so very pleased to be receiving this one-time funding, but we also recognize it is not a long-term solution to MAHC's ongoing financial challenges," said Natalie Bubela, Chief Executive Officer at MAHC in a statement.
Bubela admits that the hospital will likely face a similar situation for their upcoming budget.
