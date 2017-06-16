Orillia is getting millions of dollars in new government money for a project that will improve water quality.

Both Ottawa and the province are kicking in money to help pay for upgrades to Orillia's waste water treatment centre.

The plan is part of 74 new projects across the province that are getting over $800 million from both levels of government to improve clean water and waste water infrastructure. Many of these projects are in Simcoe and Muskoka.

“The purpose of this of course is to allow us to mitigate the amount of phosphorus we put into lakes and to keep a strong and healthy eco-system,” says Mayor Steve Clarke.

The new facility is just a big hole in the ground, but when it's done it will make a big difference to the way waste water is dealt with.

The city reminds people this sort of work is necessary and will only get more expensive if it is passed over in the years to come.

“The longer that we let these things, these projects, these pieces of infrastructure stay unattended or un repaired or replaced, this deficit grows,” says Clarke.

The project in Orillia will end up costing about $14.5 million and construction should be complete by March 2018.