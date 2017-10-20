

The Canadian Press





A group of student leaders is asking the provincial government to try to get negotiations going again in the faculty strike at Ontario's 24 colleges.

Student association presidents at eight colleges have sent a letter to Premier Kathleen Wynne and a number of M-P-P's calling on them to urge college administrators and the union representing striking faculty to return to the bargaining table.

They have also requested a meeting with Wynne, Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews and the union and college representatives next Thursday.

More than 12-thousand professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians went on strike late last Sunday and the student leaders say they're concerned that the longer the strike goes on, the more it will hurt the quality of education.