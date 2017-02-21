Featured
Protest to be held today over continued Phoenix payroll problems
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 12:51PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 12:57PM EST
A rally will be held at CFB Borden today to protest the continued problems with the Phoenix payroll system.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is hoping to have more than 100 people in attendance at the rally at the Angus gate at 2:30 p.m.
The Phoenix payroll system has left thousands of public servants with problems, including people at CFB Borden. Some people were paid too much and others weren’t paid at all.
The union says its members are still facing these problems.
“This situation is completely unacceptable and has caused tremendous anxiety and hardship within the entire federal public service,” said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC Ontario Regional Executive Vice-President in a statement. “No other employer would have been allowed to get away with a situation as detrimental as this without serious repercussions.”
Last month Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government failed its employees.
“This government … didn’t pay enough attention to the challenges and the warning signs on the transition we were overseeing.”
“We are working extremely hard to fix this.”
In January, the government said it was struggling with a backlog of about 8,000 cases.
The backlog at one point midway through 2016 reached roughly 82,000 cases.
With files from The Canadian Press.
