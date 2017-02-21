

CTV Barrie





Federal workers angry over continued problems with payroll rallied together outside CFB Borden on Tuesday.

Dozens of members with The Public Service Alliance of Canada attended to voice their frustrations over the Phoenix payroll system.

It’s been a nightmare for the McConnery family. They say they’ve been underpaid for months, which has led to several hardships.

“We've had hydro disconnection, papers given to us, eviction notices given to one of my daughters,” says Kim McConnery. “It's been a vicious circle and it's bad. They need to fix Phoenix. People and families are hurting from this.”

The system has left thousands of public servants with problems. Some people were paid too much and others weren’t paid at all. The backlog at one point midway through 2016 reached roughly 82,000 cases.

“I'm one of those people that was overpaid and my T4 is very high. I'm scared about what I’m going to have to pay back,” says Rosemarie Smith-Gimblett.

Last month Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government failed its employees.

“This government … didn’t pay enough attention to the challenges and the warning signs on the transition we were overseeing.”

“We are working extremely hard to fix this.”

Tuesday’s rally is not the end of the displays of anger. Similar rallies are being planned across Canada in the coming months.

With files from The Canadian Press.