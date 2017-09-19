

CTV Barrie





A controversial wind turbine project near a Collingwood airport has been canned.

Wpd Canada, the group that had planned to erect eight turbines, says it’s no longer moving forward with the project.

“Good riddance. From a safety point of view they were too dangerous to the operation of the airport and I fail to see the practicality of it," Murray Kot, a pilot.

The wind farm was originally approved by the province, but pilots, Clearview Township and Collingwood appealed the decision. They argued it was too dangerous because of the proximity to Collingwood Regional Airport and an aerodrome.

“It would have resulted in fatalities. The turbines were directly within flight path and they were not only a physical obstacle, but they created a turbulence risk as well,” says Kevin Elwood, owner of the Stayner Aerodrome.

Last month, an environmental review tribunal revoked the approval for the project, ruling it posed a serious risk to human health and safety. The company had until Sept. 15 to appeal the decision. It didn’t.

A spokesperson said the company's board of directors decided not to proceed with the project, but would not comment any further.