

CTV Barrie





Barrie's mayor says a bold new vision to transform the south shore waterfront is going to take time to discuss and debate.

Businessman Jamie Massie made his pitch to council on Monday night for a new sports and entertainment complex.

“When we see the waterfront as a whole, especially with the addition of Military Heritage Place, it is an amazing place from people from end to end," he says.

Massie's plan calls for a new venue called Military Heritage Place to be built just east of the South Shore Centre.

The mayor says it's a bold idea that's going to require careful consideration.

“This is sort of a late breaking and new idea that has come out of community leaders, rather than from the city, so there are a lot of details that I am going to be interested in. What's it going to cost? Who's going to run it? Will it be well used and so forth?” says Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The plan calls for a 4,000 seat stadium that could be the new home for the Barrie Baycats and a space for families to take in waterfront music festivals.

Some residents and councillors hope it could co-exist with the greenspace that so many already enjoy in the area.