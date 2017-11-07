Fields and trees in Adjala-Tosorontio could soon be erased by a 73-hectare gravel pit and some residents have put up signs sharing their displeasure.

Township council voted five to two in favour of the gravel pit plan by a company called Nelson Aggregates.

“I just can't believe that the township has no spine on this and no desire to help people in the community,” says resident Lloyd Exton.

Mayor Mary Small Brett says she's still comfortable with the township’s decision.

“I stand by the council's decision. It was well vetted, well discussed with lots of soul searching and research,” she says.

That's not good enough for some of the residents who attended Tuesday’s Ontario Municipal Board review of the project.

“We'll have dust and noise, a lack of wildlife and a general disturbance of a life that we built,” says Exton.

Nelson aggregates offered this statement, “We believe our application for a pit on this site goes above and beyond the standards required. We believe the hearing in front of the OMB will show this.”

The gravel pit is expected to be serviced for years, and then filled with water to become a pond.

Some councillors who voted against it say that's another problem.

“Where's all this water going to go? These are questions I brought up at so many council meetings and to this date, I have not heard from the opponents or the applicant,” says councillor Bob Meadows.

The OMB hearing is expecting to last almost three weeks, and while its decision could change the landscape of the area forever, it's already changed where some people want to call home.