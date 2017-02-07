Barrie homeowners are going to pay more this year for the city’s growing needs.

On Monday night, city councillors gave their initial approval to the 2017 budget and with it, a 3.08 per cent property tax increase. The increase would see the average homeowner pay an extra $118.

Almost one third of that increase will help replace aging infrastructure like roads, bridges and sewers.

To avoid a higher tax hike, councillors approved a number of cuts last night. For instance, they'll put less money into reserve accounts this year.

They’re also cutting $100,000 from the Barrie police budget, which is a small portion of the $50 million spent on policing annually.

They're going to try to find another $650,000 by asking city department heads to find more savings within their departments.

"The motion was the year-over-year increase is too much. Please go back and look at ways we can potentially find efficiencies and reduce the operating costs of the city,” says Mayor Jeff Lehman. “Rather than councillors trying to do bit by bit themselves, we trust our staff to know what’s best and recommend the best way to do that.”

More about the additional cost cutting measures will be revealed during city councils final vote on the budget next Monday.