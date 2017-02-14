Barrie homeowners can expect higher property taxes this year.

City councillors approved the 2017 budget on Monday and with it, a 3.09 per cent property tax hike. The increase means the average homeowner will pay an extra $119.

The city originally anticipated an increase of 3.08 per cent, but an amendment was put forward to add more speed bumps.

"So that was an item where councillors decided they wanted to do a little bit more traffic calming to combat speeding in residential areas," says Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Each ward is now set to get about three to six sets of speed bumps.

The biggest cost this year will be for expanding and fixing major roads throughout the city. This includes the preliminary work for the future bridge over Highway 400, linking Harvie Road and Big Bay Point Road.

"We're also really aware that if we don't do the proper work now we're pushing costs onto our kids we're just pushing more costs onto ourselves in the future."

The budget also includes plans to build a new park this year in the city. It will also allow the city to finish the expansion on the waterfront.

As far as reductions, council is asking city departments to find savings in the amount of $650,000. There were no cuts to city services in this year’s budget.

City council will now work on finalizing a schedule for all the projects that need to be completed.