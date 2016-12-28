

Police remain mum on details in a Christmas Eve incident that left a Barrie woman in critical condition on a Highway 400 overpass.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old woman was found with life threatening injuries on the Dunlop Street overpass in Barrie.

Emergency crews shut down Dunlop and both Highway 400 exits, as they investigated what happened.

Details of that investigation haven’t been released. However, police say the incident wasn’t criminal in nature.

The woman was later taken to a Toronto hospital, where she remains in stable condition.