Probe continues into incident that seriously injured woman on Hwy. 400 overpass
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 12:46PM EST
Police remain mum on details in a Christmas Eve incident that left a Barrie woman in critical condition on a Highway 400 overpass.
On Saturday, the 33-year-old woman was found with life threatening injuries on the Dunlop Street overpass in Barrie.
Emergency crews shut down Dunlop and both Highway 400 exits, as they investigated what happened.
Details of that investigation haven’t been released. However, police say the incident wasn’t criminal in nature.
The woman was later taken to a Toronto hospital, where she remains in stable condition.
