

Sean Grech, CTV Barrie





It's a long-standing tradition in Barrie.

Every year during Thanksgiving, city councillor Rosie Romita and her army of volunteers feed more than 100 people in the community.

Romita had day of preparations in the kitchen ahead of Monday's Thanksgiving dinner.

"If you have a full belly, it's a little easier to think straight," says Romita.

For more than two decades now, she has hosted "Rosie's free community dinner". It's a chance, she says, to help the less fortunate, "something's happened in their life that has made them make the choices that they've made, and you try to help them by guiding them in whatever way you can."



It's no easy task preparing the feast. It takes generous donations from multiple organizations and throngs of volunteers to prepare the 75 turkeys and more than 300 pounds of potatoes and carrots. "Nobody looks down at anybody, we're all equal and we're all here to help eachother and have a good time", says Romita.

Michael Ough has had a seat at the very long dinner table for 12 years. "I rely on it because I know that I can come to see my friends. I may not have a family dinner at home where the setting is there for me, so it's an outlet for me to say I had thanksgiving dinner", says Ough.

The former Central United Church is hosting the big feast. It's final sermon happened early this summer, and it has decided to open its doors once again to councillor Romita and the community.

Anyone is welcome to drop by on Monday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.