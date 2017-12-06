

CTV Barrie





A Barrie developer is looking to get the naming rights to the former Mady Centre for the Performing Arts.

Barrie city councillors will receive a motion on Monday at General Committee to consider awarding the sponsorship rights to the downtown theatre to Pratt Homes.

If Pratt Homes gets the sponsorship, they plan to hold a public contest to rename the theatre. Once the contest is complete, a shortlist will be brought back to council for a vote.

“The reason for creating a short list is to ensure the downtown theatre is given a name that suits its purpose and dignifies the excellence it offers our city.” said Pratt Homes marketing director Todd Palmer in a statement.

The contest could start as early as Tuesday.

The theatre was originally named after developer Charles Mady in 2011, but the 22-year deal was cut short in December when Mady defaulted on payments.