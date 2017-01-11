

CTV Barrie





A power generator is believed to have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage in Muskoka Lakes.

The fire broke out at a garage on Crawford Street, just northeast of Rosseau on Wednesday at about 6 a.m.

The 1,600 square foot garage was destroyed by the fire. A vehicle was inside the building, but no injuries are reported.

Due to a power outage, fire investigators believe a generator may have contributed to the fire.

A damage estimate has not been released.