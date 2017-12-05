

Police say a young woman who was struck and killed on Highway 26 had exited her vehicle before walking out onto the road.

According to the OPP, Emily Ross, 23, pulled on to the shoulder of the highway near the Mosley Street round-a-bout on Friday.

Police say Ross then got out of her vehicle, walked along the shoulder, and then entered the northbound lanes of the highway. That’s when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Port Elgin woman was found without vital signs when paramedics arrived.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.