

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Barrie police are looking for two suspects after a poppy donation box was stolen.

Police say the suspects stole the poppy box from a Tim Hortons at 555 Essa Road around 3 a.m. Friday. The suspects left the coffee shop before the employees noticed the theft.

The first suspect is described as a black man, in his early 20’s, and has black hair. He was wearing a purple Toronto Raptors hat, 3/4 zip purple, white & black Toronto Raptors jacket, light coloured hoodie and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a man with Middle Eastern decent, in his early 20s, with brown hair, unshaven and with a goatee. He was wearing a black touque, black winter jacket with fur around the hood and white shoes

Anyone with information is urged to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers.