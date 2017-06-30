

Brandon Gonez, CTV Barrie





It's been a tough start to the tourist season for many businesses in Wasaga Beach.

Business at Sharodon Sands Suites is down by about 25 per cent. Unfavourable weather is getting the blame for the bad start of the season.

Big holidays like Canada Day and events like a the local motorcycle rally have staff here feeling more optimistic.

“Everybody is coming up and the sun is coming out more and more so it was a rough start, but it's starting to pick up,” says Bryan Barlow of the Sharodon.

At the Beach Depot, owner Mohit Gupta says business is down about 50 per cent.

“Every weekend there's been rain at least one day. That's been pretty difficult for us and it's also been quite a cold summer so far.”

With the stage set for Canada 150 celebrations, huge crowds are expected to pack the beach.

“Having these large events like this and our 150th birthday tomorrow and with Tim Hicks being the headliner bringing thousands of people here, it's extremely important for our economy,” says Mayor Brian Smith.

With schools out, many people and businesses are saying all of the right ingredients are coming together, but they're just hoping that the summer actually starts feeling like one.