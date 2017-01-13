

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police Marine unit is sending out a warning that the ice thickness on Lake Simcoe and surrounding waterways is still unpredictable.

Recent weather changes and fluctuating temperatures have altered the conditions of the ice, making it unpredictable, inconsistent and potentially dangerous.

Police ask those considering venturing onto the ice to contact local ice hut operators for the latest conditions, as they check the ice-thickness daily.

Lake Simcoe and surrounding waterways still have large sections of open water, and as new ice continues to form, it can be relatively thin. While the ice may look stable, police want to remind the public that the conditions can vary drastically, even in areas close to shore.

If you do decide to venture out onto the ice, police recommend you bring ice picks and wear a floatation suit. They warn you should be prepared to fall through the ice and have a plan to get yourself out.