Before heading out for a swim, police want you to be aware of something called “cold water shock.”

Shallow areas around Lake Simcoe are running about 20.9 C, but just 10 feet down temperatures are closer to 19 C.

“The natural tendency to water reaction is to gasp. If they happen to be underwater at the time that they gasp, they may take in water and subsequently drowned,” says York Regional Police Const. Matthew Gould.

Police recommend wearing a life-jacket on every watercraft and especially when swimming in deep water.

“The theory of ‘I can make it to shore by swimming on my own accord,’ a lot of people will not make it to shore,” Gould says.

In order for water temperatures to climb any great amount, we would need consecutive days of very hot weather.

This is something that is yet to happen in central Ontario.