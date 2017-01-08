

CTV Barrie





With students heading back to school on Monday, police are warning drivers to pay extra attention because of snow and road conditions.

Multiple snowfalls over the Christmas break have left sidewalks and roads covered in snow and ice, and in a different condition than they were before the holidays.

Parents are concerned about their children’s safety. Some say drivers don’t obey stop signs and drive too fast.

“They don't fully stop and they go through, and the roads are icy,” says one Barrie mother. “They stomp on their break and the person could be hit quite easily.”

CTV Cameras filmed a stop sign near a school in Barrie. Within two minutes, three drivers drove through the intersection without stopping.

Snowbanks are also much higher than they were before the holidays, and can block views for pedestrians and drivers.

“Everybody is going to be heading into school and back to work after the holiday. So, were not used to walking to school with all this snow so we have to make sure everybody is aware of their surroundings,” says Constable Sarah Bamford with The Barrie Police.

Police are recommending drivers give themselves a few extra minutes in the morning. That way they have the time to slow down and really look around for students walking. A simple set to help everyone reach their destination safely.