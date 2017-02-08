

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police believe a tow truck driver may have key information in the disappearance of a missing Barrie senior.

Barrie police received new video surveillance on Wednesday of a black tow truck parked on Penetanguishene Road, near Napoleon Home Comfort.

That video was originally captured on Friday, at around 11 a.m. A different camera captured video of a woman, believed to be Mandy Thompson, walking along Penetanguishene Road at 10 a.m. that same day.

Investigators believe the driver may have information that could help them locate the missing 72-year-old woman.

That driver, or anyone who knows the driver, is asked to call the police tip line at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160.

The search for Thompson has been going for six days now. For a third straight day, search and rescue crews combed through properties on the outskirts of the city.

“We have lots of out buildings, lots of structures, lots of areas where a person, Mandy in this case, could have got themselves into and could very easily be some sort of medical distress," says Barrie police Staff Sgt. Tom Sinclair.

Investigators continued to use an OPP helicopter, snowmobiles and K9 units in their search.

“We don't stop until we exhausted all those leads and all the information that sends us into areas that need to be checked and need to be confirmed."

Thompson, who has dementia, was reported missing Friday morning from her Laidlaw Drive home in Barrie. The search is now taking place more than 10 kilometres from where it started.

Police are appealing to anyone who lives in Oro-Medonte to check their properties for Thompson. Investigators believe she could be in a barn, shed or garage.

Despite the focus of the search, police are also urging residents of northeast Barrie to give their properties another look as well.

Search efforts will continue on Thursday morning.