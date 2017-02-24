

CTV Barrie





Police in Oxford County say they’re looking for information from the public to help them solve a large-scale cheese theft.

The theft occurred either Monday or Tuesday at a walk-in cooler inside the Village Cheese Mill, a store and museum located on Plank Line south of Ingersoll.

According to OPP, the tally of stolen items includes 30 blocks of cheese, five wheels of gouda, and about 18 kilograms of cheese curds. A full list is below.

Also stolen were various non-cheese items kept in the store, including cash, DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps (including some with pictures of Marilyn Monroe), books and pre-stamped envelopes.

The total value of all the items stolen is estimated at $6,200.

Oxford County OPP want anyone who “has any information or is aware of anyone selling a large quantity of cheese” to give them a call at 1-888-310-1122.

--

Full list of stolen cheeses

18 kilograms of curds

Two wheels of mild gouda

Two wheels of medium gouda

One wheel of spiced gouda

Two rolls of smoked gruyere

Four 5-kilogram blocks of five-year-old white cheddar

Four 4.54-kilogram blocks of extra old white

Four 2.2-kilogram blocks of caramelized onion

Three 4.54-kilogram blocks of medium

Two 5-kilogram blocks of five-year-old coloured cheddar

Two 3.2-kilogram blocks of Havarti

Two 5-kilogram blocks of sizzling hot jalapeno

Two 4.54-kilogram blocks of extra old coloured

Two 4.54-kilogram blocks of onion and parsley

One 5-kilogram block of dill and garlic

One 4.54-kilogram block of old sharp

One 4.54-kilogram block of marble

One 4.54-kilogram block of mozzarella

One 4.54-kilogram block of white four-year-old cheddar

Files from CTV Kitchener