Police want to grill thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of cheese
Canadian cheese is on display for sale in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 18, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 3:58PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 24, 2017 3:59PM EST
Police in Oxford County say they’re looking for information from the public to help them solve a large-scale cheese theft.
The theft occurred either Monday or Tuesday at a walk-in cooler inside the Village Cheese Mill, a store and museum located on Plank Line south of Ingersoll.
According to OPP, the tally of stolen items includes 30 blocks of cheese, five wheels of gouda, and about 18 kilograms of cheese curds. A full list is below.
Also stolen were various non-cheese items kept in the store, including cash, DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps (including some with pictures of Marilyn Monroe), books and pre-stamped envelopes.
The total value of all the items stolen is estimated at $6,200.
Oxford County OPP want anyone who “has any information or is aware of anyone selling a large quantity of cheese” to give them a call at 1-888-310-1122.
--
Full list of stolen cheeses
- 18 kilograms of curds
- Two wheels of mild gouda
- Two wheels of medium gouda
- One wheel of spiced gouda
- Two rolls of smoked gruyere
- Four 5-kilogram blocks of five-year-old white cheddar
- Four 4.54-kilogram blocks of extra old white
- Four 2.2-kilogram blocks of caramelized onion
- Three 4.54-kilogram blocks of medium
- Two 5-kilogram blocks of five-year-old coloured cheddar
- Two 3.2-kilogram blocks of Havarti
- Two 5-kilogram blocks of sizzling hot jalapeno
- Two 4.54-kilogram blocks of extra old coloured
- Two 4.54-kilogram blocks of onion and parsley
- One 5-kilogram block of dill and garlic
- One 4.54-kilogram block of old sharp
- One 4.54-kilogram block of marble
- One 4.54-kilogram block of mozzarella
- One 4.54-kilogram block of white four-year-old cheddar
Files from CTV Kitchener
