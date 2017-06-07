

Police have released more information about the theft of rifles from a Barrie store.

On Feb. 24, a pickup truck was used to smash through the back receiving door of Cabela’s. Once inside the building, eight rifles were loaded into the pickup truck and the suspects fled the scene.

Barrie police are now releasing the serial numbers of those rifles:

Mossberg MVP VARMINT - MVP055102

Mossberg Patriot - MPR062265

Mossberg MVP Scout - MPR099031

Mossberg Patriot - MPR095190

Mossberg Patriot - MVP092531

Mossberg Patriot - MPR009209

Mossberg MVP VARMINT - MVP084289

Mossberg Patriot - MPR124502

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.