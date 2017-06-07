Featured
Police still searching for rifles stolen from Cabela's
Police released this image of a gun theft at Cabela's in Barrie, Ont. on Feb. 24, 2017. (Barrie police)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 4:28PM EDT
Police have released more information about the theft of rifles from a Barrie store.
On Feb. 24, a pickup truck was used to smash through the back receiving door of Cabela’s. Once inside the building, eight rifles were loaded into the pickup truck and the suspects fled the scene.
Barrie police are now releasing the serial numbers of those rifles:
- Mossberg MVP VARMINT - MVP055102
- Mossberg Patriot - MPR062265
- Mossberg MVP Scout - MPR099031
- Mossberg Patriot - MPR095190
- Mossberg Patriot - MVP092531
- Mossberg Patriot - MPR009209
- Mossberg MVP VARMINT - MVP084289
- Mossberg Patriot - MPR124502
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
