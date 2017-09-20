

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police want to speak with anyone who saw anything suspicious prior to a seven-vehicle crash that killed two people near Keswick.

A Honda Civic, a Dodge Caravan, two Chevrolet pickup trucks, a cube van, a Kia Rio and a Hyundai crashed on Ravenshoe Road on Tuesday afternoon, east of Woodbine Avenue.

Two people who were in the Hyundai, an elderly man and woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 25-year-old Omemee, Ont. man, was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Four other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

York Regional Police believe the Civic was travelling west on Ravenshoe Road, possibly from Highway 48.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam video. They also want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious or concerning behaviour prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.