

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are focusing their search for a missing senior on the outskirts of the city.

Investigators say they received surveillance video on Monday of a person they believe is missing 72-year-old Mandy Thompson. The video shows someone walking on Penetanguishene Road on Friday, just outside of Barrie.

“There were reports she was seen on Penetanguishene Road, therefore we’ve expanded the search just east of Penetanguishene Road,” says Const. Sarah Bamford. “In the past we've had reports of her wandering, but we have located in her a short time, so it is concerning she has been missing for so long. She was not dressed for the weather when she left.”

You can watch the surveillance video here

Search efforts on Monday took place nearly nine kilometres away from her home on Laidlaw Drive. Thompson, who has dementia, was last seen at her home on Friday morning.

Over the weekend, emergency crews and Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue combed through wooded areas, including Sunnidale Park. Firefighter even went out on an airboat to search Lake Simcoe.

Police are actively using drones and canine units in the search.

The search has captured the attention of people across Barrie. Missing person posters have been put up on hydro poles and mailboxes.

Thompson is described as a white woman, 5’8”, medium build, and short red hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and white running shoes.

It’s unclear how much longer police will continue their search, but they want residents across the city and in the outskirts to check their properties for Thompson. Officials believe there is a chance she could be in a shed or garage.

Police also want to hear from anyone else who may have surveillance cameras.

"It would give us a time stamp, direction, any leads that we need at this point," Bamford says.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.