Police search for suspects who allegedly defrauded Barrie businesses
A suspect and a Jeep that is believed to have been used in a series of frauds can be seen in these photos provided by Barrie police.
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 2:36PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 22, 2017 4:15PM EST
Barrie police are trying to track down the suspects who they say defrauded local businesses of tens of thousands of dollars.
Investigators say a group of fraudsters targeted heating and cooling businesses in the city through December 2016. It’s believed that the businesses were defrauded of more than $50,000.
According to police, the group fraudulently purchased thermostats, furnaces, air conditioning and hot water heaters.
One of the suspects was seen driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck and another was seen driving a blue Jeep Compass.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
