Barrie police are trying to track down the suspects who they say defrauded local businesses of tens of thousands of dollars.

Investigators say a group of fraudsters targeted heating and cooling businesses in the city through December 2016. It’s believed that the businesses were defrauded of more than $50,000.

According to police, the group fraudulently purchased thermostats, furnaces, air conditioning and hot water heaters.

One of the suspects was seen driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck and another was seen driving a blue Jeep Compass.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.