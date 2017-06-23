

Barrie police are looking to identify three men who damaged several vehicles and equipment at an auto wrecker.

Investigators say three men were caught on video at A and A Auto Wrecker on Tiffin Street on Monday, at around 3 a.m.

The men could be seen loitering in an area where the damage happened. Several pieces of equipment were also tagged with offensive graffiti.

The first suspect is described as a 20 to 25-year-old white man, about 5’7” with a slim build and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a vest, a black t-shirt and jeans.

The second suspect is described as a 20 to 25-year-old white man, 5’7” with a slim build and a goatee. He was seen wearing a flat brimmed baseball cap, a light coloured jacket, dark pants and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as a 16 to 19-year-old white man, 5’7” with a slim build, and blond or light brown hair. He was seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans, black shoes and was seen carrying a light coloured backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.