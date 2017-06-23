Featured
Police search for suspects who allegedly caused damage at auto wrecker
Barrie police released this image of three men they want to identify in connection to damage at A and A Auto Wrecker.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 4:18PM EDT
Barrie police are looking to identify three men who damaged several vehicles and equipment at an auto wrecker.
Investigators say three men were caught on video at A and A Auto Wrecker on Tiffin Street on Monday, at around 3 a.m.
The men could be seen loitering in an area where the damage happened. Several pieces of equipment were also tagged with offensive graffiti.
The first suspect is described as a 20 to 25-year-old white man, about 5’7” with a slim build and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a vest, a black t-shirt and jeans.
The second suspect is described as a 20 to 25-year-old white man, 5’7” with a slim build and a goatee. He was seen wearing a flat brimmed baseball cap, a light coloured jacket, dark pants and black shoes.
The third suspect is described as a 16 to 19-year-old white man, 5’7” with a slim build, and blond or light brown hair. He was seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans, black shoes and was seen carrying a light coloured backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.