Police search for suspect who tried to rob a Bradford 7-Eleven
South Simcoe Police are searching for the suspect who held up a 7-Eleven store in Bradford, Ont. The store can be seen in this photo taken on Jan. 30, 2017. (Steve Miller/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 12:21PM EST
Police in Bradford are trying to locate a man who attempted to rob a convenience store over the weekend.
A man wearing a toque and a black turtleneck pulled up to his nose walked into the 7-Eleven on Holland Street East on Sunday morning.
The man handed the clerk a note that said, “This is a robbery-give me all the money in the till.” The clerk informed the man that all the money was in a safe.
South Simcoe Police says the man then grabbed the note and ran from the store.
The suspect is described as a white man, 5’7”, 150 pounds, between 20 and 30-years-old. The man was wearing a black jacket, with white stripes on it. The jacket also had the words “AnAlog” written on it.
No weapon was mentioned and no injuries are reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
