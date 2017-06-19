Featured
Police search for suspect in knifepoint robbery
Barrie police released this image of a suspect wanted in a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store on Monday, June 19, 2017.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 11:36AM EDT
Police are looking for a man who held up a Barrie convenience store at knifepoint.
Barrie police say a man armed with a folding knife entered a Mac’s convenience store on Cundles Road West on Monday at 2:30 a.m.
The man demanded money from the clerk, who complied and handed over an unspecified amount. The suspect then fled and was last seen on foot heading west on Cundles. No injuries are reported.
The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket, grey pants, and black running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
