A sexual assault in Barrie over the weekend has police looking for a suspect and information.

Barrie police say it was just after 5 a.m. Sunday when a 34-year-old woman was sexually assaulted near the public washrooms in Heritage Park.

She was found in a nearby parking lot by two passersby, then treated for her injuries in hospital and released.

The suspect was last seen fleeing toward Mulcaster Street. He's described as a white man in his early 20s, 5’3” to 5’7” tall, with blond shoulder length hair.

Anyone who was in or near Heritage Park at the time is urged to call police.