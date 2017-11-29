

Investigators are trying to find video footage of Monday night’s targeted shooting in a quiet Orangeville neighbourhood.

Orangeville police issued a plea to the public on Wednesday for help in locating surveillance or cell phone video of the shooting on Orange Mill Court.

A man in his early 50s was shot several times in the front seat of a car on Monday, at around 9:30 p.m. The man was found slumped over the steering wheel with the horn honking.

The driver was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Investigators have said this shooting was not random.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the shooting. Police have not released a make or model of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.