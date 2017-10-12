

Police need the public’s help in locating a missing Barrie teen.

Alexandria Adlaf, 16, was last seen leaving her home in the area of Huronia Road and Big Bay Point Road on Tuesday. Barrie police say she left after a disagreement with a family member.

She hasn’t been in contact with her family nor has she attended school since the disagreement. Police say she is in need of regular medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.