

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police needs help finding a missing 19-year-old woman.

Investigators say Lhiza Holmes of Alcona didn’t arrive to work on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and Yonge Street.

While foul play isn’t suspect, both police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Holmes is described as a white woman with blond hair and blue eyes, about 5’4” and 132 pounds. She was last seen driving a red Dodge Calibre with licence plate number CAJP879.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.