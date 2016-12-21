

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help after a young girl was allegedly grabbed by a man in Orillia.

The girl was walking near a sports complex in the Gill Street area on Tuesday morning, when she was approached by a man.

According to the OPP, the man grabbed her and made inappropriate comments. The suspect eventually fled when the girl’s sibling and friend showed up.

The man was last seen running toward High Street and then toward Simcoe Street.

Police say similar incidents happened on the aforementioned streets in 2014. There was also an occurrence that happened at Regent Park Public School in March of this year.

The suspect is described as being between 16 and 32-years-old. He was clean shaven and sounded young. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.